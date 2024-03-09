Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $7,633,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,808,000 after buying an additional 490,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $11,266,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

