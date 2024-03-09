Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -133.3%.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

VOXR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Vox Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VOXR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.