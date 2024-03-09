Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -133.3%.
Vox Royalty Stock Performance
VOXR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Vox Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Vox Royalty Company Profile
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.
