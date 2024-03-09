GeoPark Limited (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
GeoPark has increased its dividend by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
GeoPark Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of GPRK stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $517.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GeoPark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
