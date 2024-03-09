The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SWZ stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $8.57.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
