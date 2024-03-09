The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

