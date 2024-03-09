U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

USPH opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,799 shares of company stock worth $800,476. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

