Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Increases Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 1.269 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.23.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.