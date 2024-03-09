Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79. The stock has a market cap of C$377.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.5211931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.