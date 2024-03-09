Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $45,896.83 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $3.65 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $529.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,767,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,562,000 after buying an additional 518,642 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

