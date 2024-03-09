Headwater Exploration Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HWX opened at C$7.00 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.66 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Headwater Exploration

In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

