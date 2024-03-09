TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Plans $1.36 Quarterly Dividend

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

TORM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 94.7% per year over the last three years. TORM has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TRMD stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TORM has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TORM by 148.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TORM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

