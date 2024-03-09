VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
VICI Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.
VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3 %
VICI stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VICI Properties
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.