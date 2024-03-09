VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

VICI stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.