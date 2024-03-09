Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.6 %

FL stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

