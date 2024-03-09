Westpac Banking Corp (WBCPK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.27 on March 20th

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.269 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.23.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
