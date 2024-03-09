GeoPark Limited (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

GeoPark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

GeoPark stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $517.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

