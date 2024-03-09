iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 649 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

