iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,360 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

