iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.