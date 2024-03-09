iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,588,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

