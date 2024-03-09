iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $131.48 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

