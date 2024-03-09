iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,184 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

