iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

NYSE NUE opened at $185.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

