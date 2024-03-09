iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,729 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $105,741,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $85,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

