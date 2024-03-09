Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,331 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.