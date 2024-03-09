iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,004 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

AON opened at $316.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.39 and a 200-day moving average of $317.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

