The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $45.86 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PPL were worth $45,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.