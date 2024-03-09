Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,027,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

ALGN opened at $312.49 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

