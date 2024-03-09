Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 82,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $48,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

