The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Hess worth $46,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $144.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

