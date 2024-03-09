The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 182,028 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,028 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.49% of CarGurus worth $49,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,583 shares of company stock worth $1,408,682. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

