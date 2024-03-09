The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $51,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,640,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $280.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,893 shares of company stock valued at $29,382,185. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.