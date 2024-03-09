Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE C opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

