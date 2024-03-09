Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 80,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SEA were worth $54,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SEA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

