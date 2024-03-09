The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $52,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNP opened at $28.33 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

