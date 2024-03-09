DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of DTE Energy worth $55,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

