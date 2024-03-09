Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 782,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.08% of Extreme Networks worth $33,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

EXTR stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

