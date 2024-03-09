Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 26th

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0072849.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $4.01 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.