Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 26th

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0072849.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $4.01 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

