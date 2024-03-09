Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,471 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

