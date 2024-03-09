Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

Equinix stock opened at $910.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $792.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.