11,695 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.