Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $287,686.79

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $287,686.79 and $13,549.16 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02942729 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $14,545.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

