Cronos One Day Trading Volume Hits $43.00 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and approximately $43.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00062988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00022263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

