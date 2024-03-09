The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,695 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Teck Resources worth $61,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,303,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 306,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 555,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,448 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 105.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

TECK opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

