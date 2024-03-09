The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $63.02 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $63,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after acquiring an additional 142,357 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,066,000 after buying an additional 80,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,585.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

