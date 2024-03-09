iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 725,272 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

