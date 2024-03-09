Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 711 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $149.16 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.51.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

