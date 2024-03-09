Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

