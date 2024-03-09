AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,076.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,764.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,641.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,152.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.