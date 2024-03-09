GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 127.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.99 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.