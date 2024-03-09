GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.28 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 47,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,103,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

ARWR opened at $33.45 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,439 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,079. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

