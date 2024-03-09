GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 119,539 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 697.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

LexinFintech Stock Up 1.1 %

LX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $288.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.